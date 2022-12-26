Chizuma inquiry misses deadline

FILE: Martha Chizuma at Namitete Police

A Commission of Inquiry that President Lazarus Chakwera instituted to investigate the arrest of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director Martha Chizuma has failed to meet a 2 weeks deadline for submission of findings.

The commission is being chaired by retired Justice Edward Twea and other members include former Ombudsman Enock Chibwana, former police inspector general Loti Dzonzi, Senior Chief Tengani, Reverend Elsie Tembo, accountant Innocencia Chilombo and Oxfam Director Lingalireni Mihowa.



Others are Gift Mwakhwawa, Maureen Kachingwe and Cassim Mdalla Amuli, Monsignor Patrick Thawale and Frank Kalowamfumbi as administrative secretary.

Recently, Information Minister Gospel Kazako said findings of the commission will help Chakwera make an informed decision on the arrest.

Chizuma was arrested in controversial circumstances on December 6 at her home in Lilongwe at 4am on charges levelled against her by the then suspended Director of Public Prosecutions Steven Kayuni.



The ACB director Chizuma was immediately taken to Namitete police station and released five hours later after a public uproar and her charges were withdrawn.