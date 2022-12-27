spot_img
-2 C
New York
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Prophet Mbewe’s FOWEL to welcome big fishes tomorrow in Mangochi

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Prophet David Mbewe’s Freedom of Worship and Economic Liberation for Development (FOWEL) is set to welcome top politicians, Malawi Voice can reveal.

According to information made available to the publication, the historic welcoming ceremony will take place tomorrow on Wednesday December, 28 in Mangochi district.

workaholic and a developmental conscious Prophet David Mbewe

According to sources within FOWEL, the new catch will help to strengthen the party ahead of 2025 Presidential elections as well as weakening other parties in the Eastern Region.

FOWEL was founded by a good Samaritan, workaholic and a developmental conscious Prophet David Mbewe who is well-known for charitable works in the country.

Previous article
BREAKING: Tonse Alliance no more
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc