Prophet Mbewe’s FOWEL to welcome big fishes tomorrow in Mangochi

Prophet David Mbewe’s Freedom of Worship and Economic Liberation for Development (FOWEL) is set to welcome top politicians, Malawi Voice can reveal.

According to information made available to the publication, the historic welcoming ceremony will take place tomorrow on Wednesday December, 28 in Mangochi district.

According to sources within FOWEL, the new catch will help to strengthen the party ahead of 2025 Presidential elections as well as weakening other parties in the Eastern Region.

FOWEL was founded by a good Samaritan, workaholic and a developmental conscious Prophet David Mbewe who is well-known for charitable works in the country.