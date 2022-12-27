Two arrested for stealing ESCOM cables worth MK0.9 Million

Ndirande Police in Blantyre is keeping in custody two people on suspicionthat they vandalized and stole Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) wire valued at MK900, 000 in Lirangwe.

Ndirande Police Media and Public Relations Officer, Widson Nhlane has identified the suspects as 22 year old Isaac Mgaiwa and a 52-year-old Busy Tsabola.

According to Nhlane, on this particular night, a motor vehicle patrol team was on its normal patrolling duties and as they were around Kameza roundabout, they intercepted criminals who were carrying two bags full of unknown items.

The Police became suspicious after the pillion passenger escaped from the place as they were approaching them. Upon checking inside the bags, it was discovered that there were vandalized Escom wires.

Upon interrogating the rider he confessed to have just been hired by four people to transport the stuff from Lirangwe side to Blantyre.

He then helped the patrol team to call one of suspects Mgaiwa pretending to be stuck at the place and wanted help.

When he arrived, the officers immediately apprehended him and were taken to Ndirande Police Station.

Meanwhile, according to Nhlane, the police are still hunting for the remaining two suspects, who are still on the run.