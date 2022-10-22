Hope of the Poor bails out Chaminade student…hails Malawi Voice, Roy View

A Karonga based charitable organization, Hope of the Poor has adopted a needy student who was selected to Chaminade Secondary School in the district but his mother had no money to pay for his school fees.

The boy got selected to Chaminadi after he passed with flying colors in all subjects examined at Primary School Certificate of Education Examinations (PSLCE) was unable to raise MK205, 000 school fees which is payable per-term.

Hope of the Poor came to learn about the student from a facebook post posted by a designer-cum musician Roy View real name Roy Banda which was shared on Malawi’s leading newswire Malawi Voice (www.malawivoice.com).

In a statement made available to Malawi Voice, Hope for the Poor said the organization will support the child with school fees and other basic needs until he completes his secondary education.

“We will from this term assist the boy with school fees and other basic education materials until he completes his secondary school education,” reads the statement in part

Hope of the Poor then commended Roy View and Malawi Voice for bringing to light the student’s condition.

Commenting on the matter, the oldest newswire Malawi Voice Chief Editor promised to continue reporting on issues affecting Malawians; more especially being the bridge between the rich and poor people who are voiceless.

Hope for the Poor is targeting to assist 10 students from various secondary schools across Northern Malawi.