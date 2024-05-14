Chakwera awaits report on Chilima’s corruption case withdrawal

President Lazarus Chakwera says he has learnt of the withdrawal of Vice-President Saulos Chilima’s alleged corruption case through the media and is yet to receive a report on the same.

Presidential press secretary Anthony Kasunda has told Nation Online that once the President gets a report from relevant governance institutions, he will exercise his prerogative in the best interest of the country.

Chakwera withheld Chilima’s delegated powers on June 21 2022 after he was named on the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB) list of 53 public officers linked to alleged corrupt dealings with United Kingdom based businessperson Zuneth Sattar.

Five months after he was stripped off his delegated duties, Chilima was arrested by the ACB on alleged corrupt dealings with Sattar.