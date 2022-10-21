2 More Millionaires in FCB’s ‘5 Mita Ipite’ Promo

First Capital Bank (FCB) has unveiled two more millionaires in its ‘5 Mita Ipite’ promotion draws for the months of August and September which took place on Friday at FCB’s Head office in Blantyre.

The two who have joined the world of millionaires after winning MK1 Million each are Malikah Tayub and Lemond Golden.

The bank also gave away MK500, 000 each to two lucky winners and six smartphones to the other six winners.

Speaking after the draw, Head of Marketing for FCB Twikale Chirwa expressed satisfaction with the number of entries in the promotion.

CHIRWA: We are having an overwhelming response

He said: “We are having an overwhelming response from both old and new customers. So far we have over 36,000 transactions and out of those, we have over 1000 new customers.”

According to Chirwa, the 5 Mita Ipite promotion aims at encouraging the saving culture among Malawians and the use of digital banking.

To enter the promotion, a customer is required to maintain a minimum balance of K20 000 per month for 6 months.

A customer must also perform two digital and card transactions per month for six months to qualify for the grand draw.