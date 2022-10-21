FCB Donates MK 3.5 Million to Stroke Support Organization Malawi

First Capital Bank (FCB) has donated MK 3.5 million to Stroke Support Organization Malawi (SSO-Malawi) to assist in the fight against stroke.

Speaking after presenting the cheque on Friday at FCB’s Head office in Blantyre, the Head of Marketing for the bank Twikale Chirwa said the bank decided to make the donation as one way of supporting the health sector and the fight against stroke.

“SSO-Malawi is doing a very commendable job in as far as of reducing the burden that stroke brings to families in Malawi is concern as such we (FCB) felt compelled to contribute to this good cause,” said Chirwa

In his remarks, Executive Secretary for Stroke Support Organization Malawi, Dr. George Chimatiro, commended FCB for the donation describing it as timely.

He said, among others, the Organisation will use part of the donation to buy a Public Address System (PA) which will be used during stroke awareness campaigns across the country.

“Through this donation, First Capital Bank has shown that it cares for the health of the nation and ultimately for the health of its employees

SSO-Malawi will use this money to buy a PA system that will go a long way to support and ease its operations to the general public. In particular dissemination of stroke prevention messages,” said Dr. Chimatiro

SSO-Malawi, a member of Africa Stroke Organization (ASO) and World Stroke Organization (WSO), was formed by prominent leaders in health, stroke survivors and guardians for stroke survivors and other rights activists.