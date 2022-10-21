Minister of Transport upbeat on durable roads

By Vincent Khonje

Hara: upbeat on durable roads in Malawi

Kasungu, October 21, Mana: Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jacob Hara, says government is optimistic that there will be durable and quality roads in the country.

Hara was speaking on Friday when he visited a site earmarked for a Roads Fund Administration (RFA)’s new tollgate plaza at Gwai and a construction camp site at Chatoloma that Mota-Engil, a company which will rehabilitate part of M1 Road, has erected in the district.

On tollgate plazas, the minister said to ensure that durable roads are available for road users, there is need for their periodic maintenance, which will require resources.

“We need more tollgate plazas as they will assist in keeping in shape the good and quality roads that we are building,” said Hara.

On rehabilitation of the 85.5-kilometre stretch of the M1 Road from Kasungu to Jenda by Mota-Engil, the minister said he was not impressed with the delay.

“The project was launched some time back, by now they should have been miles ahead but they are still mobilising resources and have also not done well on reports on environment.

“However, there is good progress and commitment to sort out everything so that the work can start by November,” he said.

RFA Chief Executive Officer, Steward Malata, said the communities around the area have already been engaged on the new tollgate plaza.

“We have engaged and assured them that land which will be taken will be fully compensated for, and also made them aware that they will have to look after the project because it is for their benefit too,” said Malata.

With funds from European Investment Bank (EIB), government will rehabilitate part of the M1 Road covering a stretch of about 301 kilometres from Lumbadzi in Lilongwe to Chiweta in Rumphi.

RFA also has plans to have 15 tollgate plazas across the country as part of generating resources for rehabilitating roads.