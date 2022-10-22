spot_img
10.1 C
New York
Saturday, October 22, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Chakwera’s Former-aide Pastor Thom Demands MK 1.6 Billion from Malawians

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Pastor Matin Thom, a former special assistant to President Lazarus Chakwera, has dragged Ministry of Homeland Security and the Office of the President and Cabinet to court, demanding MK 1.6 Billion in compensation for unlawful arrest.

Pastor Thom was arrested in August last year in relation to the loan authorization bill was smuggled into Parliament without cabinet approval but he was later cleared by parliament on the matter.

Pastor Thom through his Lawyer Sylvester Ayuba James has argued that the arrest was unlawful citing he was arrested without gathering enough evidence.

In an interview with Zodiak Online, Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda said his office will challenge the amount being claimed.

He said Pastor Thom, through his lawyer, has not provided evidence that he indeed lost business worth 1.6 billion kwacha.

Previous article
Hope of the Poor bails out Chaminade student…hails Malawi Voice, Roy View
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc