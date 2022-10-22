Chakwera’s Former-aide Pastor Thom Demands MK 1.6 Billion from Malawians

Pastor Matin Thom, a former special assistant to President Lazarus Chakwera, has dragged Ministry of Homeland Security and the Office of the President and Cabinet to court, demanding MK 1.6 Billion in compensation for unlawful arrest.

Pastor Thom was arrested in August last year in relation to the loan authorization bill was smuggled into Parliament without cabinet approval but he was later cleared by parliament on the matter.

Pastor Thom through his Lawyer Sylvester Ayuba James has argued that the arrest was unlawful citing he was arrested without gathering enough evidence.

In an interview with Zodiak Online, Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda said his office will challenge the amount being claimed.

He said Pastor Thom, through his lawyer, has not provided evidence that he indeed lost business worth 1.6 billion kwacha.