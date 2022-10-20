WAFA WAFA: African Herbal Mixture football bonanza finals on Saturday at Nyambadwe in Blantyre

All is set for the African Herbal Mixture football bonanza finals slated for Saturday, October 22 at Nyambadwe Community Centre Ground in Ndirande Township, Blantyre.

According to the Director for African Herbal Mixture, Joel Chirambo, they have lined-up a number of activities to spice up the finals.

“All is set for the finals this coming Saturday and we have invited Bob Mpinganjira as the guest of honor,” Chirambo told journalists on Thursday at African Herbal Mixture Headquarters at Limbe in Blantyre.

Chirambo further said that African Herbal Mixture decided to sponsor the football bonanza as one way of keeping the youths busy as well as uplifting grassroot football in the country.

“We decided to bring them this bonanza in order to keep the youth busy so that they are not indulging in bad activities which can risk their lives,” said Chirambo, adding that African Herbal Mixture bonanza will soon roll out in other districts across the country.

The MK1.3 Million ‘Wafa Wafa’ African Herbal Mixture bonanza attracted teams from Ndirande Township in Blantyre.