ALL SET FOR TUMAINI FEST PRE-PARTY

By Harold Kapindu

All roads lead to Tumaini Festival Pre-Party slated for Friday, 21st October at Tyre Trove , Area 4 behind Amina House in Malawi’s Capital, Lilongwe.

According to the organizers, a complete package of entertainment includes great music from veteran Erik Paliani and Kaunjika Band.

On the decks, will be DJ VJ Ice and DJ Hugo.

“Let us get set for the festival by patronizing and enjoying the pre-party this coming Friday from 7 pm till you drop. We cannot wait to see you at Tyre Trove,” said Tumaini Festival founder Menes La Plume.

Tumaini Letu (formerly known as the Dzaleka Cultural Association) is a Dzaleka Refugee Camp based organization founded in 2012 by Trésor Nzengu Mpauni also known as Menes la Plume, a refugee poet, musician and writer from Lubumbashi in the South of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

‘Tumaini Letu’ is Swahili phrase that means ‘Our hope’. Tumaini Letu’s main project so far is the annual Tumaini Festival.

Tumaini Festival 2022 will be held from 3rd to 6th November at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa district.