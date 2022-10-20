Go beyond relief in climate justice, Chakwera appeals

By Patricia Kapulula

President Lazarus Chakwera interacts with the children during the official opening of the National Children’s Summit-pic by Lisa Kadango Malango

Lilongwe, October 20, Mana: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has said Malawi’s response towards climate change and its impacts should go beyond relief but rather resilience if the country is to achieve climate justice and create a flourishing future for children.

The President made the remarks in Lilongwe on Thursday during the official opening of the first National Children’s Summit on Climate Justice and the launch of the National Generation Hope Campaign.

The President, who joined a parade that marched from Sunbird Capital Hotel roundabout to Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) where the meeting was taking place, emphasised on the need for the country to make radical changes in its way of life and the relationship with the environment in order to protect and preserve its best assets for the future.

He said the country should not only safeguard its environment but also add value so that children are left with a country better that what the adults found.

He said it is for that reason that he has taken the responsibility to lobby for support for climate change mitigation and adaptation in order to address the suffering caused by impacts of climate change.

“We are in a critical time as a country. We can no longer hide from climate change impacts. Not only have the impacts become frequent but also more severe, leaving a trail of devastation in their wake,” he said.

In the 2021/2022 rainy season, Malawi suffered two terrible tropical storms that not only destroyed crops leaving 3.8 million people in 27 districts food insecure, but also damaged the Kapichira Power Plant which has resulted into regular blackouts.

President Chakwera has, therefore, taken responsibility to lobby for support for Malawi’s climate change mitigation and adaptation in all his international trips.

“I will do so again in two weeks when I address the United Nations Climate Conference, COP27, in Sharma El-Sheik, Egypt. It is right for government to do these things because the suffering that climate change impacts cause affects women and children in particular,” he said.

Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change, Eisenhower Mkaka emphasised on the need for collaboration amongst stakeholders in mitigating effects of climate change saying it is essential in winning the battle against climate change.

He commended mitigation measures the country has undertaken but said much needs to be done.

Child parliamentarian, Josephine Tione, who spoke on behalf of fellow children said effects of climate change are felt every day.

She said climate change has negatively affected the lives of many children saying it is sad that when disaster strikes children’s class rooms are turned into a shelter thereby affecting their rights to quality education.

The summit has brought together 200 children from various districts across Malawi to share ideas and seek government’s commitment in as fa as climate change is concerned.