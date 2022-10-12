Phalombe District Hospital officially opened

By Linda Likomwa

Phalombe, Mana: State President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday officially opened the state of the art K30 billion kwacha Phalombe District Hospital.

Speaking during the official opening of the hospital, Chakwera said the hospital is an improved one with modern medical equipment installed and as such will improve health care provision for people in Phalombe and other surrounding districts.

“The completion of the hospital is a symbol of several things; first it is a symbol of my government’s commitment to complete projects that were not completed by previous government. Secondly it is a symbol of proper use of public funds by my administration, thirdly it’s a symbol of government’s commitment to provide good health service here in Phalombe,” he said.

He further said government had also completed construction of three health centres one in area 25 in Lilongwe, Nancholi in Blantyre soon to be opened and two more are about to be completed.

Chakwera then assured health officers at the hospital for a revised budget adding that talks were underway with ministry of water to provide water and ministry of energy to provide solar systems as a backup at the hospital.

He then advised civil servants not to derail projects, but to work in developing the country so as to uplift lives of all Malawians.

Speaking earlier Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said the hospital which was Former President Bingu wa Mutharika’s dream had taken about 12 years to be constructed and completed.

She added that there were a number of health projects initiated by previous governments that the Chakwera government had completed.

Senior Chief Dr Kaduya expressed gratitude saying people in the district were traveling long distances to access medical services with at times being referred to Zomba Central and Queen Elizabeth Central hospitals where a long the way some lost their lives.

According to health officials, the district hospital is an improvement from Nkhata-Bay District Hospital with 250 bed capacity that all are connected directly to the hospital’oxygen plant.

The hospital, has teaching services and nurses hostels, 75 staff houses, an isolation TB and Covid-19 wards among others.

The hospital is expected to provide medical care to 30, 000 people of Phalombe and will provide a second level care where patients from all health centres in the district that requires special attention will be referred to and operations will also be done at the hospital.

The hospital was constructed with funds from Malawi government, badea and Saud funds. Similar hospitals are expected to be constructed in Chikwawa, Rumphi and Dowa districts.

The hospital started providing services on Monday 3rd October and it has 83 nurses, 25 clinical officers and three medical doctors.