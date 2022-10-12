New music website to boost local industry

By Andrew Magombo, Mana

Lilongwe: A window of opportunity forup-and-coming artists in the local music industry has risen as a new music website owned by Joseph Mhone and David Matewere, a Blantyre-based duo, has included inclusive features which will help expose local talent.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency, Mhone who is also content creator for the website said Thirdwxrldmusic.com (pronounced as third world music) was launched with a purpose to put on spotlight young creatives whose works are often overlooked.

“Our niche is targeting upcoming artists who are either on the rise or their talent is yet to be discovered,” he said.

Mhone who is also a recording hip-hop artist, added that the website is creatively inclusive as it consists of new products in different sections of music, videos, and blogging.

“Apart from uploading and downloading new music and videos, users also have access to instrumentals which are made and provided for free by up-and-coming producers in the industry,” he said.

A peak at the website’s homepage shows that there also sections for song writing services, a chat forum, podcast streaming, freelance blogging and a video section for upcoming videographers.

Commenting on the expectation to improve the music industry in Malawi, co-owner of Thirdwxrldmusic.com, David Matewere who is also the website’s developer, said their services will bridge the gap between up-and-coming artists in the industry and established acts.

“By promoting and nurturing young creatives, a room for healthy competition with established artists will be created which in turn will improve the industry,” says Matewere.

In a random interview with Lilongwe-based hip-hop fanatic, Grey ‘Marvelous’ Kalilombe, hailed the website for introducing new features that he believes if well utilised have the potential to change the local music landscape.

“Under these economic conditions, having a platform where rappers can access beats for free is a two-way win as it will also expose the producers to more potential clients if they are impressed with their work,” said Kalilombe.

Meanwhile, plans are in the pipeline for Mhone and Matewere to establish a music recording and video graphic studio, a record label and an event promotion company as the dou remains upbeat to change fortunes of young and talented creatives.