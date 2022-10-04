FDH Pledges Long Time Partnership with FAM

FDH Financial Holdings Limited says they remain committed to continue their long partnership with Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in their effort to help develop football in the country.

The Bank’s Chief Executive Officer William Mpinganjira made the remarks during the handover ceremony of State-of-the-Art customized Yutong bus for the Flames which they pledged during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The bus, which has cost the bank MK190 Million, was handed over to FAM on Monday morning at FDH Bank headquarters in Blantyre in front of hundreds of fans who came to witness the auspicious occasion.

Mpinganjira said FDH is happy to its progressive partnership with FAM hence the promise for a prolonged stay with the country’s soccer governing body.

“When we were in Cameroon, the team performed beyond our expectations and when we reached the Round of 16, we sat down to discuss how best we could reward the players for the job well done and we made a pledge to buy them a bus as official sponsors of the team.”

“This bus is one of the newly manufactured and it has cost us MK190 million in order for the Flames to get this custom-made coach to promote and encourage the players to keep on doing well for the nation.

“As FDH, we remain committed to developing football in Malawi. It’s a long-term commitment and we are going nowhere because we believe in collective responsibility for us to achieve more as a nation,” he said.

On his part, FAM President Walter Nyamilandu said: “We are grateful to FDH Bank for this gesture. They have been supporting the Flames by honoring their contract and they owed us nothing because they have always been there for us but giving us a bus is something which we never saw it coming. As FAM, we will never leave FDH alone, we are with them throughout.”

According to Nyamilandu, the bus will firstly be used by the Beach Soccer national team which qualified for Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations finals to be hosted by Mozambique later this month.

Some Flames players were also part of the ceremony and their representative Vice Captain Stanley Sanudi said it is ‘an honor’ to have FDH as the official sponsor.

“On behalf of my fellow players, I would to thank FDH for this gesture. They pledged when we were at Afcon and today, they have fulfilled it, it an honor to have them as our partners and this has motivated us to do well in the future,” he explained.-(Story Credit: FAM)