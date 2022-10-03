Malawi’s Leader of Opposition Dr. Nankhumwa meets USAID officials

The meeting in progress

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) says it will continue strengthening and mechanising governance and oversight institutions in Malawi.

The USAID delegation said this when they paid a courtesy call to Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa at Parliament building on Monday, September 3, 2022.

The meeting was part of of the continued consultation undertaken by the USAID as it is preparing to launch a five year Parliamentary Support Activities project.

A group photo after the fruitful meeting

In his remarks the Nankhumwa commended the USAID delegation and the American people for various initiatives the Agency is conducting in the country for the betterment of poor Malawians.

“I would like to thank the USA government for capacity building, technical and financial support they are rendering to this nation in various sectors including the Parliament which play an epic oversight role in terms of checks and balances,’ said Nankhumwa who is also DPP vice president for the South.

Nankhumwa has already met USA and Chinese ambassadors.