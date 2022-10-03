UTM Disowns Anti-Chilima’s Press Statement

File: Chilima interacting with UTM women at the airport

Key partner in Tonse Alliance administration, UTM has disowned a statement purportedly from its media team expressing frustration against the party’s president, Dr. Saulos Chilima.

In an interview with Nation Online, UTM’s spokesperson Frank Mwenefumbo said any statement that is not signed by any leading member of the party is invalid.

“No statement is UTM statement representing UTM’s position in any matter if it is not signed by UTM President, Secretary General or Publicity Secretary and posted on my Facebook status,” Mwenefumbo told Nation Online

UTM is a political party in Malawi which was founded the Malawi’s Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima.