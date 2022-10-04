spot_img
Phalombe, Neno, Likoma, Eastern Region Illegal

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Mvalo: We are waiting for instructions

Over 20 years after they were declared standalone districts, it has come to light that Phalombe, Neno and Likoma are yet to be gazetted.

The Eastern Region, which comprises Zomba, Machinga, Mangochi and Ntcheu is also not spared.

The revelation means Phalombe, which was cut from Mulanje in 1999 Likoma which was declared district in 1999 and Neno which was delinked from Mwanza in 2003 are technically illegal districts.

“If you are not gazetted, it means you don’t exist by law. Therefore, chances are high that activities of these districts can be challenged,” said Local Government Minister Blessings Chinsinga.

Justice Minister Titus Mvalo said his office is waiting instructions from Local Government Ministry to act on the matter.

