Kambale, Tandwe energized in Be More Golf Tournament

Kambale the winner with CEO Madinga

Blantyre, October 3, 2022–Ignacio Kambale and Maria Tandwe emerged winners of a two-day Be More golf tournament with a net of 139 and 150 respectively at Blantyre Sports Club.

This year’s 2022 Blantyre edition of the tournament returned in style as it came courtesy of the bank’s Solar Financing Facility following a workable partnership between Standard Bank and renewable energy provider, 265 Energy.

Through the partnership, the Solar Financing Facility product is providing easy access to alternative energy in a quest to mitigate energy challenges the country is facing.

Delivering his victory speech jovial Kambale acknowledged the efforts of other golfers and appreciated the growth of the sport in the country.

KAMBALE: We have seen a vibrant bank that has responded to the needs of Malawians

“It feels so great that today I have won in this tournament. It wasn’t easy for me to stand before these great gentlemen but through brilliance and good golf I was able to carry the day,” said Kambale.

Kambale thanked Standard Bank for the excellent organization of the tournament.

“We have seen a vibrant bank that has responded to the needs of Malawians. Your leadership has been strategic that you have brought other partners, we are therefore happy for that,” he said.

Tandwe who has defended her position in the tournament attributed her great performance to perseverance.

Winners showcasing their trophies

“I didn’t expect to defend my championship in the tournament because yesterday I started on a bad note. Today I told myself to be determined and play a good golf, that is what helped me,” said Tandwe.

She praised her partners for a great play on the field saying their performance encouraged her to play better.

According to Standard Bank, the tournament underscores its continued commitment towards development of the sport in the country.

“As a bank with a long affiliation to golf both locally and regionally, we are proud of our contributing towards development of the sport through tournaments such as Standard Bank Be More Golf. As such we will always be a golf advocate as it remains a professional sport that Malawian players across the country enjoy,” said Phillip Madinga, Standard Bank’s Chief Executive.

Through the tournament, Standard Bank took its solar financing facility to its bankable golfers as a way of helping them be more productive amid energy hiccups.

The CEO with the medal winners and Mbvundula

“At Standard Bank we believe that Malawi is our Home and we are confident that renewable energy will drive the nation’s growth. This golf tournament is extraordinary as it is in partnership with one of our renewable energy partners – 265 Energy,” said the Chief Executive.

Fundo Mbvundula founder and chief executive officer of 265 Energy hailed the partnership with Standard Bank that has blossomed to make a difference in golf.

“Since we started operating in the country Standard Bank has always been there for us we are growing together. As a part of this journey in business we are taking our products to customers through different platforms such as golf,” said Mbvundula.

Courtesy of 265 energy, champions in the tournament won 14Kg Gas Cylinder plus 4 Plate Gas Stove, runners up went home with 9Kg Gas Cylinder plus 2 Plate Gas Stove while third place winners received 6Kg Gas Cylinder and one Plate Gas Stove in both men and ladies categories.