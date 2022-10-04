EU ELECTORAL FOLLOW-UP MISSION MEETS NANKHUMWA

Lilongwe

The meeting in progress

On Monday, 3rd October 2022, the European Union Elections Follow Up delegation met the Leader of Opposition in Parliament Dr.Kondwani Nankhumwa at Parliament building in Lilongwe.

The team which was led by the Head of mission Mr Miroslav Poche is in the country meeting various electoral stakeholders including political leaders from both the government and opposition.

The team disscussed with Nankhumwa a number or electoral issues, proposed reforms and recommendations based on the 2019 elections report.

Among others, Nankhumwa expressed some concerns including the shrinking of the private media space in the country due to an increased closure of some media houses in the country.

This according to him,had the potential to undermine freedoms of speech and other democratization processes that required wide and unbiased media coverage.

The Leader of Opposition was flanked by Members of Parliament ; Mark Botomani, Yeremia Chihana, Matthews Ngwale and Yusuf Nthenda.