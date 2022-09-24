Surveyor Institute of Malawi to hold high level transformative conference Indaba in Mangochi

SAM KAWALE-To be the Guest of Honour

Surveyor Institute of Malawi (SIM) has announced that they will be holding a high level transformative conference at Sun and Sand Holiday Resort in Mangochi from 6 to 7 October, 2022.

Organizing committee Chairperson Precious Chisi says this is another premier Annual Lake Conference to take place at Sun n Sand Holiday resort in Mangochi under the theme “Transformation, Resilience and Economic Empowerment -The Surveying Profession”

Chisi said Minister of Lands Sam Kawale will be the guest of honour.

Chisi has since appealed for financial assistance from the various stakeholders.

“We are as SIM would like to request organisations to support this event whereby all players in the built environment will be given a platform to share their roles which contribute to a responsible practice.” He said.

Sim is a professional grouping that contains the following broad fields of activities; Land surveying, Hydrographic surveying, Geological surveying, Land economy and Quantity surveying in Malawi. Members of this professional body are recognised as having an important part to play in the land administration/management, construction cost estimation, project management, real estate management/valuation and hence development of the country. SIM was formed in 1975.

“We are a professional body with very few members and our source of finance is mainly membership subscription fees. This source of resource does put the Institute into limitations to do much more than it usually anticipates. It is in view of this back ground that we come to you to ask for a possibility to support this CPD, which we feel is timely to look at issues that impinge on collaborative activities in the built environment and come up with policy direction towards a responsible practice.”

He said the budget for this year’s conference is estimated at MK18Million.

The chair says all Sponsoring organizations will, in variously forms, receive recognition in the conference programme and conference advertisements in the media.

That is why, we have extended invitations to business captains, chief executive officers, executive managements and all other stakeholders.

Other speakers includes Professor Kola Akinsome , Dr Chatangalala Munthali from National Planning Commission and Alfred Ndhema who is head of Corporate affairs at NBS Bank.