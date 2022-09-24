spot_img
Man arrested for stealing, vandalizing water facilities in Mangochi

By Malawi Voice
Mtewa-Netted

Police at Makokola in Mangochi District have arrested Justin Mtewa, 39, on suspicion that he stole water installation materials worth K1.2 Million belonging to Koche Water Users Association around Makawa area.

According to the Scheme Manager, Hendrix Banda, from the month of August to mid September 2022, 14 of their customers within Makawa area including the Makawa Living Waters Church reported that unknown criminals had broken into their households and went away with water meters and taps.

All incidents were reported at Makokola Police Unit where investigations were instituted whereupon Mtewa was arrested on September 23, 2022 at Makawa Trading Centre following a tip from members of the community, according to Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi.

Police also recovered 12 meters, taps, BIP taps and cooper wire from the suspect who is into scrap metal business.

He has been charged with theft which contravenes section 278 of the Penal Code and will appear before court to answer the charge, she said in a statement on Saturday.

“Meanwhile, the materials have already been identified by owners.

“Police in the district are therefore extending their gratitude to members of the public for their support in the fight against crime,” concludes the PRO.

The suspect, according to the PRO, hails from Uloro Village, Traditional Authority Nkhumba in Phalombe District.

