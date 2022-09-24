LWB Pledges More Support to LUANAR Students

By Moses Nyirenda

Mihowa (second right)-awarding a scholarship to one of the best LUANAR students recently.

Lilongwe, September 24, Mana: Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) has vowed to provide more support including tuition fees to needy and best performing students at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) in Lilongwe in order for them to complete their education.

This comes after recently LWB awarded scholarships all worth K14 million to 16 best performing and needy students at LUANAR who are pursuing Agricultural Engineering program.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Friday, LWB Board Member, Lingalireni Mihowa said that their commitment to support the students is part of our mandate which is Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“Our task is not only to provide potable water to Lilongwe city residents but we are also focused on helping developing communities through our CSR strategy, therefore the program which we are doing of supporting students at LUANAR is part of our CSR plan,” she said.

Mihowa who is LWB’s Projects and Operations Committee Chairperson, added that they have made a five year plan of assisting best performing and needy students at LUANAR particularly those pursuing Agricultural Engineering.

“We will continue supporting the students in various ways including paying their tuition fees and that is in our five year strategy, with that the board approved that we should combine best performing and needy students who are in the field of Agricultural Engineering.

“We will keep on offering the internships to these LUANAR students after they have graduated and when we open up positions we will make sure that they stand an advantage of being employed because they have been part and parcel of our program,” she said.

LUANAR Deputy Vice Chancellor, Agnes Mwangwela applauded LWB for its gesture, attributing that it would help to motivate the students to work hard in class and complete their education.

“Most of the times students do not work hard in class because they lack motivation, hence what LWB is doing is doing to our students is the right move that would motivate many students to work hard in class and finish their studies,” she explained.