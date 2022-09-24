spot_img
Spanish Football Club Deportivo Leganés to Invest in Malawi 

By Malawi Voice

By Lisa Kadango Malango, New York 

Chief Executive Officer for Deportivo Legane Club Jeff Luhnow captured with President Lazarus Chakwera after the discussion in New York

New York, September 23, Mana:  Spanish Football team Club Deportivo Leganés intends to invest in Malawi Football following the discussion held with President Lazarus Chakwera in New York on Friday.

Chief Executive officer for the Club Jeff Luhnow said there is potential in Malawi’s football hence the need for the support.

“We want to invest in football infrastructure, training and coaching saying if Malawi given resources and expertise can produce world class players who can change the football landscape,” said Luhnow. 

“Malawi will be the first country to benefit from the  50 million Euros meant for Africa for the  construction of football academies among the 5 countries,” he said.

The football scouting agent  based in America Kingsley Pungong said he saw  potential in Malawi and invited Club Deportivo Legane`s to exploit the opportunity that will improve sports particularly football in Malawi.

The Malawi leader who happens to be a football fan continues to engage potential investors and international institutions to secure funds and opportunities for Malawi.

President Lazarus Chakwera thanked the Club for the positive gesture saying the construction of the academy will take Malawi”s football to another level.

