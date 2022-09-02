Selective Justice Irks Gospel Artist Thoko Katimba…Pens President Chakwera to Free Mussa

Gospel icon Thoko “Anaphi” Katimba has written to President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera asking him to pardon a Blantyre based teen Mussa John who was convicted of possessing Cannabis sativa locally known as Chamba.

The award winning music icon Katimba made the plea on Thursday after High Court Judge Vikochi Chaima in Blantyre reduced Mussa’s jail term from 8-years to 3-years imprisonment.

“As a nation particularly the youths, we are crying and begging you to act within your stipulated powers to pardon the young boy MUSSA JOHN who has been sent to prison for reasons better known to the prosecutor and Judges,” wrote Katimba in an open letter to Chakwera posted on his official facebook page

Katimba further said: “Your Excellency, I am not in any way condoning lawlessness because “a crime is a crime” regardless of who commits it, BUT SELECTIVE JUSTICE IS EQUALLY EVIL and that’s why we are standing against it without fear.”

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera Asked to Pardon Mussa

In related development, celebrated hip-hop artist Fredokiss born as Penjani Kalua has organised ‘Free Mussa’ protests aimed at forcing President Chakwera to pardon the convicted teen.

“We are planning a Youth Parade. A Solidarity walk to display our stand against Selective Justice.

This one is for John Mussa,” said the Ghetto King Fredokiss in one of his facebook posts adding: “We will parade and deliver the letter to the Father of the Nation at Sanjika palace.”

Mussa was convicted and sentenced to 8 years imprisonment in June this year a legal action did not satisfy the general public, arguing that some people who committed offences of similar nature got lenient penalties.