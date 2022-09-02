Mixed Reactions Over Afrobarometer Survey… DPP ‘Likely’ to Win Next Polls

By Steven Godfrey Mkweteza –Contributor

They have every reason to dance

The research about opinion poll by Afrobarometer which indicated that the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) would win If national poll is held has brought about mixed reactions.

The opinion polls which were released on August 30, 2022 showed that the incumbent DPP’s president Peter Mutharika would win with 41.2 percent followed by MCP’s president Lazarus Chakwera with 26.4 percent and with People’s Party (PP) president Joyce Banda with 0.4 percent.

But commenting on the matter, Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences political Lecturer Chimwemwe Tsitsi, said the survey might be a true reflection of the next elections based on the current performance of Tonse Alliance Administration.

Speaking in an interview, Tsitsi says that ailing economic challenge that Malawians are going through and rising cost of living are some of the main reasons that people would not vote for Tonse Alliance government.

“I am not outraged with the Afrobarometer report. Malawians are going through numerous economic challenges including the emerging power blackouts. This is detrimental to Tonse Alliance government,” he said.

Tsitsi however, has advised the current DPP leadership to resolve its wrangles before starting celebrating if the party is to win 2025 polls.

Tsitsi added that chances for DPP to bounce back in power are high but all depends on who is to be nominated as a candidate for the party in the next elections.

“Chances are there that DPP can produce the next Malawi’s president in 2025 but in my view, this depends on who will lead the party as a torch bearer in 2025. It should be someone who would convince electorates that he or she is ready to deliver,” explained Tsitsi.

On his part information Minister Gospel Kazako is of the view that Afrobarometer report would give impression to Malawians that Tonse government is not obsessed with the next elections but national development.

Speaking at a press conference in Lilongwe, Kazako said government knows the reasons behind the complaints made by Malawians, citing persistent power blackouts and rising cost of living as some of the challenges facing the country.

“When people are complaining, it means that they have hope that things will change and indeed change will really happen in this country,” he said.

The survey which was conducted between February 14 and 24 this year, centered on the public perception on governance and other pertinent issues.