Mzuzu Senior Resident Magistrate Felix Kamtsalira has adjourned to 4th October, Mzuzu Mayor Councillor Gift Desire Nyirenda’s defilement case.

The state led by Moja Phiri requested for the adjournment as they had not yet served the defence with disclosures of witnesses.

Councilor Nyirenda, who is also a top official in the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP), is accused of defiling a 16 year-old niece.