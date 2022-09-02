Radio Stations’ Closure Part of MCP 2025 Strategy: Online Outlets Next

MACRA BOSS Daudi Suleman

The Malawi Congress party (MCP) is on a crusade to shut down all critical media houses in the guise of the law.

In the campaign, on state controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and Times Media Group will survive.

MBC has a well-known MBC sympathizer George Kasakula as Director General while Times is own by the Kamuzu Banda family, who are regarded as MCP ‘landlords’.

This week, a privately owned Radio TV has fallen into the pit over license fee it owes Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (Macra). Next on the close-sheet is Ufulu Radio, Angaliba and many others.

“Those that have no license issues with Macra will have to pass MBC-tower renting-test if they have to survive. Media Houses such as Kondwani Nankhumwa’s Mzati radio and TV fall in this trap. They owe MBC millions

“The aim is to control media consumption as the country runs towards 2025,” said an MCP insider.



The source further hinted that online media outlets will not be spared in the crusade.

“In 2016, Parliament passed the Online Transaction Law, which among others, demands that online media outlets be registered and that they publish their editorial team.

“Many outlets, mostly those critical to MCP are not adhering. It the plan, we will use this law to shut them down on the basis that they are operating illegally, “revealed the source.