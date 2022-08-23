spot_img
spot_img
29.3 C
New York
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Linda Kunje’s Fate on August 31

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Zomba has set August 31 as the date for sentencing of former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioner Linda Kunje and her former driver Jones Tewesa for criminal reckless and negligence.

Both the state and defence lawyers made oral submissions before CRM Austin Banda today in a case the two are accused of blocking President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy.

Kunje’ lawyers, Christopher Masanje prayed to the court to exercise mercy since Kunje was a first offender and that the state has failed to establish that Kunje had a criminal intent.

Tewesa’s lawyer Timothy Chirwa also prayed to the court to hand a suspended sentence to Tewesa who he said was caught between following his superiors orders and abiding to the law.

Kunje is currently remanded at Mikuyu Prison and Tewesa remanded at Zomba Central Prison.

Previous articleCatholic Journalists Geared For Annual General Meeting
Next articleMalawian Pastor Found with Case to Answer for Anointing Two Women with His Pen*
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc