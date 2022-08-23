Malawian Pastor Found with Case to Answer for Anointing Two Women with His Pen*

Senior Resident Magistrate Assunta Maxwell has found Pastor Wyson Belo of Chisomo Ministry in Thyolo with a case to answer on allegations that he raped two women of his congregation, under the guise, he was anointing them.

Magistrate Maxwell indicated that the accused should mount a defense on two counts of rape under (Sec. 132 of Penal Code) leveled against him for allegedly obtaining sex from two women fraudulently in 2018 and 2019.

She said though the women granted consent, the acts amounted to false representation of the facts as he convinced them through Bible verses that their marital problems would be solved.

The case has since been adjourned to September 20, 2022 this year, in a matter defense lawyer, James Tate Chiundira, says, will parade four witnesses and cross-examine the alleged rape survivors.