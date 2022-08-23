Catholic Journalists Geared For Annual General Meeting

By Chilungamo Missi

Blantyre, August 23, Mana: Association of Catholic Journalists (ACJ) national chairperson, Sam Kalimba on Tuesday said all is set for the association to hold its 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) from August 26 to 28.

Kalima said the AGM will see Catholic reporters coming together from across the country at Nkhatabay Pastoral Centre with activities such as Gala dinner where reporters will be honored for their contributions towards church stories.

Speaking in an interview Kalima said the AGM will be celebrated under the theme ‘The Role of Journalists in Synodality and Climate Change Resilience’ as the journalist will be reviewing the past year’s activities and map the way forward for the year to come.

“The church at global launched a synod of Bishops that is running from 2021 to 2023, so we need to re-energize ourselves so that we do more in our role of publicizing national events on synodality”.

“The church in the country under the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) is in the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences of Africa (AMECEA) and the Symposium of the Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) all these associations had general meetings this year with a special focus on climate change resilience”, said Kalimba.

He therefore said the theme is relevant since the church in Malawi, through Catholic Development Commission is doing a lot on climate change as such reporters under the association are required to publicize such programs.

He further said: “we will start with Mass to be presided over by His Lordship Bishop Chairman for Social Research and Communications, Right Reverend Montfort Stima. That will be followed by official opening ceremony with the bishop as the guest of honor”.

Speaking on the same, Chaplain for ACJ in the Southern Region Chapter, Fr. Frank Mwinganyama urged all catholic journalists in the country to join the association and use their profession for evangelization.

This is the fifth AGM since the grouping was revitalized in 2017 and currently has over 300 registered members