Chiefs Told to Refer to Police ‘Serious’ Cases As Mob Justice Soars in Dedza

As cases of mob justice continue to make headlines in Dedza district, Police in the district have asked traditional leaders to stop handling cases that are beyond their jurisdiction saying some mob justice related cases are triggered by the ‘reckless tendency’ described by police as illegal.

Dedza Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Cassim Manda, made the call on Monday during a booklet exposition lectured by the office of public relations at Group Village Headman (G.V. H) Chikufikani’s headquarters in the district.

MANDA: some traditional leaders are still handling Police related issues

Manda said: “It sad that some traditional leaders are still handling Police related issues despite being told that such cases are out of their scope.”

He gave an example of a recent incident at Chimphandu where an elderly man accused of practicing witchcraft was brutally murdered by his relations soon after Group village head man Chimphandu’s verdict.

Manda further told Traditional leaders that delay to report criminal related issues can spur citizens to unfair administering of justice.

Group Village Headman Chikufikani from the district has since commended the police for coming up with a booklet initiative which contains some laws which he said would help them whenever they are making decisions on criminal related cases.