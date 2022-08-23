spot_img
spot_img
22.6 C
New York
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

20-Year Old Malawian Man Arrested for Attempting to Smuggle Indian Hemp into Prison  

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A 20-year old Malawian man is in police custody for attempting to smuggle Indian hemp locally known as Chamba into Nkhotakota Prison, Police has confirmed.

Police Publicist for Nkhotakota, Paul Malimwe, has since identified the suspect as Chifundo Ngulube.

According to Malimwe, the suspect was arrested on Monday at Nkhotakota Prison where he went to see his brother who was convicted for defilement.

Upon arrival, he met his brother and when he was about to bid a farewell to his brother, he produced 25 twists of Indian hemp opting to give his brother.

Immediately, the prison warder arrested him and brought to Nkhotakota Police Station where a case of found in possession of Indian hemp without permit was opened.

Previous articleChiefs Told to Refer to Police ‘Serious’ Cases As Mob Justice Soars in Dedza
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc