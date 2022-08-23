20-Year Old Malawian Man Arrested for Attempting to Smuggle Indian Hemp into Prison  

A 20-year old Malawian man is in police custody for attempting to smuggle Indian hemp locally known as Chamba into Nkhotakota Prison, Police has confirmed.

Police Publicist for Nkhotakota, Paul Malimwe, has since identified the suspect as Chifundo Ngulube.

According to Malimwe, the suspect was arrested on Monday at Nkhotakota Prison where he went to see his brother who was convicted for defilement.

Upon arrival, he met his brother and when he was about to bid a farewell to his brother, he produced 25 twists of Indian hemp opting to give his brother.

Immediately, the prison warder arrested him and brought to Nkhotakota Police Station where a case of found in possession of Indian hemp without permit was opened.