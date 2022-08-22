Tourism Minister Usi Motivates MSCE Candidates

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife, Dr. Michael Bizwick Usi, has encouraged form 4 students from Thuchila Community Day Secondary School in Mulanje to develop personal visions in order to excel in life.

He was speaking recently during the graduation ceremony for the Form 4 students, who are waiting to write Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations later this month.

According to Dr. Usi, he accepted the invitation to grace the ceremony because, apart from the fact that he comes from the same area, it is also his personal conviction that young people are the perfect light of the world, and that they must be inspired to do the right things.

He said he is a perfect example of someone who made it despite the odds being stuck against him. He, therefore, used his personal story to drive home the fact that hard work and determination are often the prerequisites for someone to achieve academic greatness.

“I have two Master’s Degrees and a PhD, which is the last degree that one can get. My background was even worse than some of you because I grew up in poverty, but I was determined to change my circumstances through creating personal goals and to focus.

You do not need to have a superhuman status to achieve this but everything is possible with determination. The first and important thing is the fear of God,” said Dr. Usi

The Minister also advised the graduating students against being used by politicians saying oftentimes politicians have the habit of using young people, especially during political campaigns, to heckle and even unleash violence against political opponents.

“You need to be careful and to guard yourselves against being used by politicians. They will use you and most likely dump you; sometimes even put you on collision course with the law, and put you in trouble and leave you there whilst they are gone. This will break your heart,”

Dr. Usi said the school has over the years been performing well at MSCE level, sending many students to public universities despite facing a myriad of challenges.

In his remarks, outgoing Head boy, Vincent Chitala, thanked the minister for sparing his time to grace the graduation ceremony.

The occasion was spiced with poem recitals from the graduating as well as current students; drama performances as well as a lot of dancing from the graduating students.

Among the people in attendance were chiefs; members of the school committee; the Officer in Charge for Chitakale Police Unit and parents.