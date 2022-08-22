Mulhako Says Without Formal Education Culture Can be Promoted in ‘Savage’ Manner

One of the leading culture groupings in the country, Mulhako Wa Alhomwe, has urged youth to work hard in their studies to promote culture in a decent manner.

Lhomwe’s Chiefs Council Chairperson, Blessings Makwinja, was speaking on Sunday during a preparatory meeting for Mulhako Wa Alomwe annual festival slated for 9 October.

Makwinja, who is also Mulhako wa Alomwe Chairperson for the Southern Region, said only well-educated youth can play a significant role in promoting and preserving culture.

“Without education the culture can be promoted in a ‘savage’ way which is not good; that’s why we are encouraging the youth to work hard in their studies,” said Makwinja

He further said: “The youth has a job at hand which is to promote the Lhomwe culture.”

Commenting on the annual festival which will be held at Chonde Headquarters in Mulanje, Makwinja said all traditional leaders which include Paramount Chiefs from Malawi and some from Mozambique are expected to attend.

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe was established in 2007 by the late President Prof. Bingu Wa Mutharika to promote and preserve Lomwe culture which was on death-bed.

The Lhomwes are largely concentrated in Chiradzulu, Mulanje, Phalombe, Thyolo and some parts of Blantyre and Zomba.