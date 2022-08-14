spot_img
spot_img
19 C
New York
Sunday, August 14, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

PICTORIAL FOCUS: Umthetho Cultural Festival 

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Several people from different cross section of life within and outside Malawi on Saturday gathered at the foot of Hora Mountain Heritage Centre in Mzimba to celebrate the 2022 Umthetho Cultural Festival.

Nankhumwa (L) greets former Democratic Progressive Party Regional Governor for the north.

President Lazarus Chakwera, his vice Dr. Saulos Chilima, Speaker of the National Assembly, Catherine Gotani Hara, Zambian High Commissioner to Malawi Lt Connell (retired) Panji Kaunda, Enlightened Christian Gathering Church founder, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Kondwani Nankhumwa were among other dignitaries who graced the event.

Zambian High Commissioner to Malawi, Connel (retired) Panji Kaunda returning to his seat after presenting his gift to M’mbelwa V

Malawi News Agency (MANA) Photo journalist Gracian Jeke captured some of the high lights of the event in camera.

Prophet Bushiri walks away after presenting a gift the paramount chief(1)
M’mbelwa assists Chakwera putting on a Ngoni attire
The event provided business opportunities
Previous articleMangochi Municipality Mayor Dies, Burial Today
Next articleScorchers Head Coach Mkolongo Names 32-Member Cosafa Squad
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc