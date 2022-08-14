PICTORIAL FOCUS: Umthetho Cultural Festival 

Several people from different cross section of life within and outside Malawi on Saturday gathered at the foot of Hora Mountain Heritage Centre in Mzimba to celebrate the 2022 Umthetho Cultural Festival.

Nankhumwa (L) greets former Democratic Progressive Party Regional Governor for the north.

President Lazarus Chakwera, his vice Dr. Saulos Chilima, Speaker of the National Assembly, Catherine Gotani Hara, Zambian High Commissioner to Malawi Lt Connell (retired) Panji Kaunda, Enlightened Christian Gathering Church founder, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Kondwani Nankhumwa were among other dignitaries who graced the event.

Zambian High Commissioner to Malawi, Connel (retired) Panji Kaunda returning to his seat after presenting his gift to M’mbelwa V

Malawi News Agency (MANA) Photo journalist Gracian Jeke captured some of the high lights of the event in camera.

Prophet Bushiri walks away after presenting a gift the paramount chief(1)

M’mbelwa assists Chakwera putting on a Ngoni attire