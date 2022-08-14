PICTORIAL FOCUS: Umthetho Cultural Festival 

Several people from different cross section of life within and outside Malawi on Saturday gathered at the foot of Hora Mountain Heritage Centre in Mzimba to celebrate the 2022 Umthetho Cultural Festival.
President Lazarus Chakwera, his vice Dr. Saulos Chilima, Speaker of the National Assembly, Catherine Gotani Hara, Zambian High Commissioner to Malawi Lt Connell (retired) Panji Kaunda, Enlightened Christian Gathering Church founder, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Kondwani Nankhumwa were among other dignitaries who graced the event.
Malawi News Agency (MANA) Photo journalist Gracian Jeke captured some of the high lights of the event in camera.