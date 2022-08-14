Scorchers Head Coach Mkolongo Names 32-Member Cosafa Squad

Malawi Women’s National team head coach Thom Mkolongo has named a 32-member squad ahead of the 2022 Cosafa Women’s Championship scheduled for Gqeberha, South Africa from August 31-September 11, 2022.

Mkolongo has given maiden call ups to MK Academy goalkeeper Fortune Bwitibwitu, Topik Sisters’ Midfielder Thandie Bilima as well as Ascent Academy’s duo of Catherine Gaudi and Marriam Mnenula.

Nyasa Big Bullets goalkeeper Martha Banda and Civil Service United Women defender Fatsireni Kazembe have also been recalled after missing last year’s games.

The squad also includes China-based Chawinga sisters Tabitha and Temwa who missed last year’s assignments due to COVID-19 restrictions in China.

The team is expected to go to camp in Lilongwe on Monday, August 15 and will be accommodated at Zimatha Lodge.

Meanwhile, Malawi have been drawn in group C alongside Tanzania, Botswana and Comoros in a draw conducted on Saturday afternoon in South Africa.

The Scorchers finished second in the 2021 Cosafa Women’s Championship after a 1-0 loss to Tanzania in the final.

Below is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: .Ruth Mhango (DD Sunshine), Fortune Bwitubwitu (MK Academy),Martha Banda (Nyasa Big Bullets Women) and Mercy Sikelo (Ntopwa)

Defenders: Ruth Nyirongo (DD Sunshine),.Emily Jossam (Nyasa Big Bullets),Mphatso Gondwe (DD Sunshine),Fatsireni Kazembe (Civil Service United Women),Patricia Nyirenda (Lusaka Dynamos),Chimwemwe Madise (Lusaka Dynamos),Zeni Duda (Civil Service United Women),.Ireen Khumalo (Ascent Academy),Benardetta Mkandawire Nyasa Big Bullets Women)

Midfielders: Madyina Nguluwe (DD Sunshine),Zainab Kapanda (Nyasa Big Bullets Women),Thandie Birima (Topik), Carolyne Mathyola (DD Sunshine),.Vanesa Chikupira (Nyasa Big Bullets Women),Grace Yotamu (Ntopwa),Catherine Gauti (Ascent Academy),Asimenye Simwaka (Topik),Chikondi Gondwe (CY Sisters) Jessy Joseph (Civil Service United Women). Wezzie Mvula (DD Sunshine)

Strikers: Mary Chavinda (Nyasa Big Bullets Women),Sabina Thom (Simba SC-Tanzania),.Fazira Chiyembekezo (Rivers Angels-Nigeria)Vitumbiko Kumwenda (CY Sisters),Rose Kabzere (Ascent Academy),.Marriam Mnenura (Ascent Academy),Tabitha Chawinga (Wuhan Jiangda-China),Temwa Chawinga Wuhan Jiangda-China)