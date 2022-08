Death has been announced of Councillor Edina Yusuf Jose, who was Mayor for Mangochi Municipality, Malawi Voice has learnt.

Chief Executive Officer for the Municipality, Abubakar Nkhoma, said Councillor Jose, who was elected as Mayor in 2021, died in the wee hours of Sunday at Mangochi District Hospital where she was admitted.

According to the Nkhoma, the late Jose is expected to be laid to rest later today at Mgundaphiri in the district.