26.9 C
New York
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
OLOLOLO BUGA: Kizz Daniel's Malawi concert Intact

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Nigerian Singer Kizz Daniel will still perform in Malawi at Lilongwe Golf Club on 27 August despite being arrested in Tanzania for failing to show up at a concert.

Epic Group, the organisers for Malawi Concert, confirmed the development in an interview with a local media.

The Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Yolam Kawanga, has told Times360 that have a binding legal contract with the ‘Buga’ star’s management.

Recently, the Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel promised Malawians a powerful and a massive performance.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

