Malawians Happy With New WhatsApp Security Features…’We Can Now Cheat in Peace, No Screenshot’

A cross section of Malawians on Facebook and WhatsApp platforms have reacted positively to the announcement from Whatsapp to introduce new security features on WhatsApp Massager.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Meta Platforms, Mark Zuckerberg, said with the new security features WhatsApp users will be able to choose who can see if they are online, leave group chats without notifying other members, and prevent screenshots of ‘view once’ messages.

“The new WhatsApp features provide users more privacy, more protection, and more control,” said Zuckerberg in a statement posted on his official facebook page on Tuesday.

He added: “”We’ll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations,”

Commenting on the development, a Malawian whatsApp user Tito Tito said: ” Now am very happy, no screenshot will be used by our girlfriends,”

WhatsApp Messenger, or simply WhatsApp, is an internationally available freeware, cross-platform centralized instant messaging and voice-over-IP service owned by American company Meta Platforms