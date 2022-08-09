spot_img
spot_img
26.9 C
New York
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestSports

No, Thank You: Bullets Rebuffs Mighty Mukuru Over Blantyre Derby Venue

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Blantyre based Tnm League team Nyasa Big Bullets has rejected a proposal by Mighty Mukuru Wanderers to play their Sunday game in Lilongwe.

Wanderers, who are at home in this fixture, wanted the game to be played at Bingu National instead of its usual home ground Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Nomads’ Public Relations Director, Ernest Maganga, argued that playing in Lilongwe would have benefited the two teams in terms of gate revenue.

According to Maganga, management of gate collections has always been a challenge at Kamuzu Stadium.

Previous articleOLOLOLO BUGA: Kizz Daniel’s Malawi concert Intact
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc