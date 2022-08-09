No, Thank You: Bullets Rebuffs Mighty Mukuru Over Blantyre Derby Venue

Blantyre based Tnm League team Nyasa Big Bullets has rejected a proposal by Mighty Mukuru Wanderers to play their Sunday game in Lilongwe.

Wanderers, who are at home in this fixture, wanted the game to be played at Bingu National instead of its usual home ground Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Nomads’ Public Relations Director, Ernest Maganga, argued that playing in Lilongwe would have benefited the two teams in terms of gate revenue.

According to Maganga, management of gate collections has always been a challenge at Kamuzu Stadium.