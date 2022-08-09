Mukuru Boosts Sand Music Festival With MK9 Million

Mukuru, one of the largest money transfer providers in Africa, has supported this year’s Sand Music Festival with MK9 Million.

Country Manager for Mukuru, Charles Phiri, said Mukuru decided to donate towards Sand Music festival, which is slated for 30th September to 2nd October at Kambiri Beach in Salima, as part of promoting arts industry in Malawi.

Speaking after receiving the cheque one of the organisers of the festival, Wendy Harawa, commended Mukuru for the support.

She said the support will also go a long way in ensuring that the show earns the massive tag yet again this year.

Sand Music Festival is Malawi’s hallmark event that draws together tourists, local people, business, youth, community organizations, media and visitors from all over the World on an annual basis to celebrate the Malawi’s’ s richness, diversity, dynamism and heritage.

The festival features music, dance, poetry, comedy, disruptive entertainment, sports, and drama.