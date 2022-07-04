spot_img
spot_img
23.8 C
New York
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Stevie Wazisomo Muliya Finally Releases ‘Push’

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Having worked with Sukez on the video and other notable producers like Andy Mponya on audio, Stevie Wazisomo Muliya has finally released ‘Push’ song.

“We are living in the days  where one requires to push on and not depending on relatives or promises by politicians hence the song ‘Push’

“And  also always know that in this life, there are some things that will require you to always push for something to happen. ‘Push’ is a song that gives hope and encourages people not to give up,” he told Malawi Voice.

Muliya is a TV and radio personality working with Times TV and radio.

Previous articleBayito App opens access to farmers market
Next articleNBM plc celebrates independence day with promo
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc