Stevie Wazisomo Muliya Finally Releases ‘Push’

Having worked with Sukez on the video and other notable producers like Andy Mponya on audio, Stevie Wazisomo Muliya has finally released ‘Push’ song.

“We are living in the days where one requires to push on and not depending on relatives or promises by politicians hence the song ‘Push’

“And also always know that in this life, there are some things that will require you to always push for something to happen. ‘Push’ is a song that gives hope and encourages people not to give up,” he told Malawi Voice.

Muliya is a TV and radio personality working with Times TV and radio.