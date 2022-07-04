Bayito App opens access to farmers market

By Edwin Mauluka

A digital solution, Bayito Online Farmers application is set to address gaps that exist between farmers and prospective buyers of farm produce in Malawi and beyond.

The unique online market link between sellers and buyers of grain and farm inputs has been developed by a local company, Maravi Commodity Traders Limited to accomplishing the essence of online business transactions in convenient way.

“The mobile application breaks farmer market barriers by providing equal access to local and export markets of grain, seed and farm inputs regardless of geographical positions. The platform provides market linkages to farmers that fail to get export market share while ensuring due diligence for products being sold on the buyer’s behalf.” Shared Gerald Smith Mwenelupembe, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Maravi Commodity Traders

He said Bayito whose name means ‘buy it all’, provides simplified and secure payment methods to local farmers using mobile money, direct bank deposits and EFT.

According to Mwenelupembe Bayito Online Farmers mobile application currently launched for beta testing, offers a wide selection of grain, seed and farm inputs from verified suppliers across Africa where anyone with an account can buy or sell, and update prices and stock holdings with ease.

Mwenelupembe said Bayito Online Farmers App suits all players in the entire value chain.

“Listing of products is free, but farmers pay only 2% of the product’s value charged, payable after selling the product. It also convenient as users can sell and buy without switching accounts.” He added

Mwenelupembe has since touted that the platform is time-saving and easy to use and assured that all farm produce and inputs on Bayito are verified.

The mobile application can be downloaded by clicking on: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bayito

Apart from the application, Maravi Commodity Traders Limited has been adding value to the rice value chain by empowering Cooperatives with inputs, training and market linkages. The company managed to establish a rice brand, (Maravi Rice) which has gotten acceptance by consumers from Malawi and beyond before it is officially launched and made available on the market.