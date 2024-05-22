spot_img
Kwabwera Mahule Star Avacado Escapes Death

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Popular musician Christopher Malera, known to his fans as Avacado, is counting his blessings after surviving a horrific car accident on Tuesday.

The Kwabwera Mahule star took to social media to express his gratitude, saying “Today could have been my last day on earth. Thank you Jesus, I came out alive & unscathed”

On Tuesday morning, as he was heading to work, Avacado was involved in a terrible road accident when his car collided with a motorcycle.

However, he miraculously escaped without any serious injuries.

Fans and fellow musicians have been pouring in messages of support and congratulations, thanking God for sparing Avacado’s life.

Standard 8 exams start with tight security
