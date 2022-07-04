Mulhako Wa Alhomwe Demands Apology Over Anti-Lhomwe Audio

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe, a cultural grouping, has demanded an apology from a Lilongwe based resident identified as Silrage Phiri for branding the Lhomwes as ‘blood suckers and ‘Albino Killers’.

In the 15 minutes long audio clip Phiri further accused the Lhomwes in the country of being behind all the sufferings Malawians are going through and went a step their calling upon authorities to declare Lhomwe people as ‘persona non grata’.

The cultural ethnic group made the demand through a press statement issued on Monday in Blantyre barely days after Phiri released the slander audio which is making rounds on social media platforms such as whatsapp.

“Mulhako wa Alhomwe humbly demands that Silrage Phiri, author of the audio massage, apologizes to all Lhomwe chiefs, entire Mulhako Wa Alhomwe leadership and all Alhomwe cultural grouping through written communication and audio message within the next 48 hours.

“Failure to comply with the demand will leave the Alhomwe cultural grouping with no any other option than taking unspecified action within legal parameters,” reads in part a statement issued by Mulhako wa Alhomwe Board of Trustees

The statement further said: “It is absolutely regrettable that the said Mr. Phiri alleged that Lhomwe’s are Blood Suckers, that all the problems in this country are caused by people of Lhomwe Tribe, that all Malawians are victims of Lhomwe’s exploits in different sectors, and that Lhomwes be declared persona non grata in their own country.

“This smacks the perpetration of a culture of character assassination and the hangover of tribal and ethnic alienation that others wish to vent on people that are innocent, peace-loving and development-conscious.”

Mulhako wa Alhomwe was formed in 2007 to promote Lhomwe culture by among other objectives, instilling a sense of pride in its people.

The formation of the organization revived some of the cultural practices that had been on the death bed.