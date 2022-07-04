SANKHA WEKHA: MultiChoice Malawi Launches New Pan-African Channel ‘OneZed’

We are keeping our customers at the heart – Zena

MultiChoice Malawi has today on Monday launched a Pan-African channel dubbed ‘OneZed’ that has a focus on adding thrilling entertainment to viewers.

Speaking during the launch of the channel, MultiCoice Malawi’s Corporate Affairs Manager, Zena Makunje said OneZed channel will carter for Zambian and Malawian markets with entertainment shows that can be enjoyed by entire family.

“Customers can expect shows that tell authentic African stories with international appeal,” said Makunje.

Among the shows, according to MultiChoice Malawi, include but not limited to drama like, ‘Landlady Meets Landlord,’ thought provoking drama series, ‘Ubuntu’ and Afrov-novela’s ‘Zuba.’

“This is essentially answering our promise of customer convenience and keeping our customers at the heart of everything we do,” added Makunje while highlighting that Multichoice Malawi is embracing on ability to share content with its Zambian counterpart.

She was answering to worries that the new channel, like a good number of channels available on Multichoice Malawi’s package, is not promoting Malawi’s art industry.

The Corporate Affairs Manager emphasized that the current focus for Multichoice Malawi is on exploring ways of integrating the local content with the international content hence letting the two go together on one channel.

“Culturally, we are similar. So this breaks the question of how best can we integrate that content sin an established market like Zambia and market it to our Malawian audience,”

“This is definitely the case as we are still investing and expanding Malawian content and we are currently engaging in some projects that aim to achieve that.”

The new channel is slated to hit people’s TV screens tomorrow Tuesday, July 5, 2022 and will be beamed on channel 172 for DSTv customers and channel 8 for GOtv customers.