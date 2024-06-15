President Chakwera Declares Public Holiday to Honor Late VP Chilima

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has declared Monday a public holiday in honour of the late Vice President Saulos Chilima.

The announcement was made by Minister of Information and Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu Kalongashawa, during a Press Briefing at Parliament on Saturday.

Kunkuyu said President Dr Lazarus Chakwera will on Sunday lead Malawians in honouring the Vice President Saulos Chilima at a public memorial service to be held at Bingu National Stadium.

Kunkuyu also disclosed that nation is expected to receive delegates from around the world, including Zambia, Mozambique, Botswana, Tanzania, Ghana, and others.

He commended former President Joyce Banda and all Cabinet Ministers for representing President Chakwera at all eight funerals ceremonies.

He also further commended all stakeholders for lending their support towards the funeral ceremonies.

The Roman Catholic Church Dedza Diocese will lead the funeral service for the Vice President in Nsipe Ntcheu on Monday.