An Open Letter to Mr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi

The tragic death of Vice-President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima has cast a dark shadow over Malawi. These devastating losses are just the latest in a series of misfortunes that have occurred during your tenure, Mr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera. It has become increasingly clear that your leadership is marked by a string of bad omens. For the sake of our nation’s future, we are calling for your resignation. If this streak continues, Malawi may suffer irreparably under your leadership.

Mr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, let us examine the calamities that have befallen our nation during your presidency:

The Calamities

Deaths of Senior Political Figures Close to You

Tragic Loss of Vice-President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima: This loss has created a significant leadership vacuum and left the nation in mourning. Deaths of Political Party Vice President Hon. Sidik Mia and Lingson Belekanyama: These losses further created a leadership vacuum within your party.

Natural Disasters and Health Outbreaks

Drought (March 2024): Severe water shortages stressed the agricultural sector, causing widespread crop failures and exacerbating food insecurity. Floods (February 2024): Extensive flooding caused damage to homes, infrastructure, and agricultural lands, displacing many communities. Tropical Cyclone Freddy (February 2023): Destructive winds and heavy rains led to flooding, displacement, and humanitarian needs. Cholera Outbreak (March 2022): The outbreak highlighted public health challenges and required significant disease containment efforts. Tropical Cyclone Gombe (March 2022): Heavy rainfall and flooding displaced thousands and caused infrastructure damage. Polio Outbreak (February 2022): Prompted urgent immunization campaigns to control the virus spread. Tropical Storm Ana (January 2022): Caused widespread flooding and infrastructure damage, exacerbating food security challenges. COVID-19 Pandemic (2020-2024): Overwhelmed the healthcare system, causing numerous deaths and economic disruptions.

Economic Hardships and Governance Issues

Economic Hardships and Devaluation: The significant devaluation of our currency has intensified inflation and the cost of living, making daily survival challenging for many Malawians. Perpetual Fuel Shortages: Continuous fuel shortages have crippled daily activities and the economy, leading to long queues, increased transportation costs, and widespread frustration.

Corruption and Governance Failures

Rampant Corruption: Under your leadership, corruption has thrived, eroding trust in the government and worsening economic and social conditions. Persistent scandals have exacerbated existing challenges and undermined efforts to improve governance.

A Call for Resignation

Given these crises and challenges, it is evident that your presidency has been marked by continuous misfortunes and management failures. Perhaps these events are a sign that your leadership lacks the necessary foresight and capability to steer Malawi through such turbulent times. Malawi cannot afford to endure further under this streak of misfortunes and poor governance.

For the sake of our nation’s future and the wellbeing of its people, we strongly urge you to consider stepping down from your position. A change in leadership is necessary to bring new perspectives, effective strategies, and renewed hope to Malawi. The resilience of our nation lies in capable hands that can navigate us through crises and lead us towards a brighter future.

In Conclusion

The role of a leader is to guide and protect their people, especially in times of crisis. Unfortunately, the tenure of Mr. Lazarus Chakwera has been overshadowed by a series of unprecedented calamities and mismanagement. It is time to prioritize the welfare of Malawians above all else and acknowledge that a change in leadership may be the essential step needed to save Malawi from further decline.

Sincerely,

A Concerned Malawian Citizen