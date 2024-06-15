Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa Condoles with Malawi over Chilima’s Tragic Death

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has described the plane crash that claimed the life of Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima and eight others as a tragic event that has stunned the entire Southern African region.

Mnangagwa made the remarks after signing the book of condolences at the Malawian Embassy in Harare.

He expressed Zimbabwe’s deep sorrow for the loss and pledged solidarity with the people of Malawi during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has declared Monday, June 17th, 2024, a public holiday in honor of the late Vice President Saulos Chilima.